Business Standard

Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 97.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 25.69 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 97.67% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.6922.28 15 OPM %8.846.91 -PBDT1.430.93 54 PBT1.150.64 80 NP0.850.43 98

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 13:48 IST

