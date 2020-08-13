Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 97.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 25.69 croreNet profit of Godavari Drugs rose 97.67% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.6922.28 15 OPM %8.846.91 -PBDT1.430.93 54 PBT1.150.64 80 NP0.850.43 98
