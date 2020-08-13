Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 97.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 25.69 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 97.67% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.25.6922.288.846.911.430.931.150.640.850.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)