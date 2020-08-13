Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 46.96% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 359.78 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 46.96% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 359.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 377.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales359.78377.51 -5 OPM %16.0624.18 -PBDT55.4493.77 -41 PBT40.5078.69 -49 NP27.8652.53 -47

Thu, August 13 2020. 13:48 IST

