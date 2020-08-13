Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 46.96% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 359.78 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 46.96% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 359.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 377.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.359.78377.5116.0624.1855.4493.7740.5078.6927.8652.53

