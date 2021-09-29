BGR Energy Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2021.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd surged 13.48% to Rs 66.5 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 88701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31654 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd soared 12.09% to Rs 34.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2816 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd spiked 10.36% to Rs 5.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2862 shares in the past one month.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd jumped 9.95% to Rs 10.17. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51071 shares in the past one month.

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd gained 9.80% to Rs 119.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31522 shares in the past one month.

