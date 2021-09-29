BGR Energy Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Max Ventures gains after subsidiary commercializes metallizer line
Benchmarks turn negative; Nifty below 14,350
Max Speciality Films to invest Rs 50 cr in new CPP Line
Max Speciality Films commercializes first metallizer line
BGR Energy Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 55.23 crore in the March 2021 quarter
-
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2021.
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2021.
BGR Energy Systems Ltd surged 13.48% to Rs 66.5 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 88701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31654 shares in the past one month.
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd soared 12.09% to Rs 34.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2816 shares in the past one month.
TCI Finance Ltd spiked 10.36% to Rs 5.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2862 shares in the past one month.
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd jumped 9.95% to Rs 10.17. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51071 shares in the past one month.
Max Ventures and Industries Ltd gained 9.80% to Rs 119.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31522 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU