PTC India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coal India Ltd, PTC India Financial Services Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd and Tata Power Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2021.

PTC India Ltd surged 9.49% to Rs 107.9 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coal India Ltd spiked 7.99% to Rs 188.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd soared 7.12% to Rs 18.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd rose 6.75% to Rs 2452.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4100 shares in the past one month.

Tata Power Company Ltd jumped 6.71% to Rs 149.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

