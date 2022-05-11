Volumes jump at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd saw volume of 26592 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2460 shares

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 May 2022.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd saw volume of 26592 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2460 shares. The stock dropped 1.52% to Rs.7,540.05. Volumes stood at 1452 shares in the last session.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 13.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.60% to Rs.305.35. Volumes stood at 7.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd registered volume of 111.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.32% to Rs.534.00. Volumes stood at 13.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 561.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 91.11 lakh shares. The stock slipped 17.48% to Rs.115.40. Volumes stood at 79.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd registered volume of 8.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.38% to Rs.313.35. Volumes stood at 3.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)