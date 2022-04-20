Punjab & Sind Bank slips for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 16.55, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.66% in last one year as compared to a 19.01% rally in NIFTY and a 43.92% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.55, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 17144.65. The Sensex is at 57107.41, up 1.14%.Punjab & Sind Bank has added around 2.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has increased around 4.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2820.2, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

