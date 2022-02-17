Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 1.21%, up for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 16.7, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.04% in last one year as compared to a 14.97% gain in NIFTY and a 10.19% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.7, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 17382.1. The Sensex is at 58163.86, up 0.29%. Punjab & Sind Bank has added around 0.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has added around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2864.5, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

