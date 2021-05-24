Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynamic Cables Ltd, Oriental Hotels Ltd, MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd and H T Media Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 May 2021.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 115.35 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 80155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24566 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd spiked 19.90% to Rs 36.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40732 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Hotels Ltd surged 19.90% to Rs 36.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23905 shares in the past one month.

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd jumped 19.80% to Rs 23.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36303 shares in the past one month.

H T Media Ltd gained 17.82% to Rs 25.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27587 shares in the past one month.

