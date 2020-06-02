Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 1.08%, rises for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 14, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 50.7% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% slide in NIFTY and a 62.65% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 9956.7. The Sensex is at 33757.23, up 1.36%. Punjab & Sind Bank has slipped around 4.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1215.4, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95865 shares today, compared to the daily average of 88022 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

