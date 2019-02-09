JUST IN
Business Standard

Puravankara consolidated net profit rises 6.01% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.88% to Rs 545.19 crore

Net profit of Puravankara rose 6.01% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.88% to Rs 545.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 440.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales545.19440.09 24 OPM %22.2020.64 -PBDT45.0142.19 7 PBT41.6638.43 8 NP27.1825.64 6

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:54 IST

