Puravankara consolidated net profit rises 6.01% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Cummins India standalone net profit rises 8.65% in the December 2018 quarter
Subros standalone net profit rises 4.63% in the December 2018 quarter
Uflex consolidated net profit rises 3.79% in the December 2018 quarter
Oil India standalone net profit rises 56.19% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 23.88% to Rs 545.19 croreNet profit of Puravankara rose 6.01% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.88% to Rs 545.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 440.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales545.19440.09 24 OPM %22.2020.64 -PBDT45.0142.19 7 PBT41.6638.43 8 NP27.1825.64 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU