Purity Flex Pack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.46% to Rs 28.23 croreNet profit of Purity Flex Pack reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 28.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.2324.88 13 OPM %4.53-2.25 -PBDT0.89-0.97 LP PBT0.02-1.97 LP NP0.01-1.72 LP
