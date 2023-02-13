Titagarh Wagons consolidated net profit rises 2114.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 101.98% to Rs 766.40 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Wagons rose 2114.29% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.98% to Rs 766.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 379.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.766.40379.458.5211.3253.3927.9247.9722.9732.551.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)