Titagarh Wagons consolidated net profit rises 2114.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Info Edge reports dismal Q3 numbers
Sales rise 101.98% to Rs 766.40 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Wagons rose 2114.29% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.98% to Rs 766.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 379.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales766.40379.45 102 OPM %8.5211.32 -PBDT53.3927.92 91 PBT47.9722.97 109 NP32.551.47 2114

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:38 IST

