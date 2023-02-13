JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 3.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 953.05 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 3.81% to Rs 34.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 953.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 821.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.953.05821.2411.0910.2979.6674.3047.5650.6934.3333.07

