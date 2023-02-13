JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 3.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 953.05 croreNet profit of JBM Auto rose 3.81% to Rs 34.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 953.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 821.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales953.05821.24 16 OPM %11.0910.29 -PBDT79.6674.30 7 PBT47.5650.69 -6 NP34.3333.07 4
