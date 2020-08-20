Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 91.79% to Rs 1.86 croreNet loss of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.79% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.8622.65 -92 OPM %-11.8321.28 -PBDT-0.305.12 PL PBT-1.104.12 PL NP-1.021.31 PL
