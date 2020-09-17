PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
PVP Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
SVP Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter
SVP Global Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter
HCKK Ventures standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 80.99% to Rs 1.81 croreNet Loss of PVP Ventures reported to Rs 22.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.99% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.819.52 -81 OPM %-288.40-4.52 -PBDT-22.01-16.70 -32 PBT-22.60-17.32 -30 NP-22.60-17.32 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU