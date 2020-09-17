Unitech International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.34% to Rs 27.09 crore

Net Loss of Unitech International reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.94% to Rs 104.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

27.0932.00104.97145.671.403.633.842.290.360.192.291.58-0.180.080.230.62-0.57-0.22-0.160.32

