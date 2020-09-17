Unitech International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Unitech board working on resolution plan to complete stalled realty projects: Hiranandani
Bengaluru airport voted as best regional airport in India & Central Asia
Shares turn rangebound; realty shares under pressure
Ircon International signs MoU with Russian entity RZD International
Pakistan resumes domestic flights partially as nation-wide lockdown eased
-
Sales decline 15.34% to Rs 27.09 croreNet Loss of Unitech International reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.94% to Rs 104.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.0932.00 -15 104.97145.67 -28 OPM %1.403.63 -3.842.29 - PBDT0.360.19 89 2.291.58 45 PBT-0.180.08 PL 0.230.62 -63 NP-0.57-0.22 -159 -0.160.32 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU