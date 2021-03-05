PVR launches 6-screen multiplex in Mysuru

The multiplex chain operator announced the launch of its 6-screen property in Forum Centre City Mall, Mysuru on Friday, 5 March 2021.
The new PVR property features advanced cinematic technological solutions to offer a holistic movie-going experience to the patrons in the region. The new multiplex also brings in new-age technologies in a modern aesthetic avatar. PVR Cinemas with this launch, strengthens its presence in Karnataka with 109 screens in 16 properties and 292 screens across 47 properties in South.
The new PVR Cinemas spreads across an area of 32,240 sq feet and can accommodate a total of 1,078 audiences. PVR Forum Centre City Mall is set to offer the best and the latest in-cinema experience with next gen 3D viewing and 4K projection system in all auditoriums. Additionally, the property is integrated with modern in-cinema features like Dolby ATMOS sound, plush recliner seats and a scrumptious menu.
With this opening, PVR strengthens its growth momentum in FY 2020-2021 with 844 screens at 177 properties in 71 cities (India and Sri Lanka).
The cinema chain reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.21 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 36.26 crore in Q3 December 2019. Revenue from operations slumped 95% to Rs 45.40 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of PVR slipped 1.39% to Rs 1,449.90 on BSE. PVR, a theatre chain operator, is the market leader in terms of screen count in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU