Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 39.33 points or 0.58% at 6786.89 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.44%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.33%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 3.2%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 3.19%),Oil India Ltd (up 3.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.8%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.13%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.68%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.55%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.77%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.87%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.48%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.2%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.91 or 0.23% at 50731.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 49.45 points or 0.33% at 15031.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 62.89 points or 0.3% at 21316.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.37 points or 0.2% at 7048.83.

On BSE,1213 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)