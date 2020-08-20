PVR Ltd in demand

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1351.05, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.1% in last one year as compared to a 3.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.97% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1351.05, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 11312.15. The Sensex is at 38253.26, down 0.94%. PVR Ltd has risen around 29.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1550.5, up 3.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1342.55, up 0.93% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 6.1% in last one year as compared to a 3.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.97% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 243.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

