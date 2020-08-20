Varroc Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Future Retail Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, EIH Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2020.

Varroc Engineering Ltd spiked 15.58% to Rs 314.2 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49179 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd surged 10.28% to Rs 131.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 387. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1696 shares in the past one month.

EIH Ltd gained 8.56% to Rs 87.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd advanced 8.46% to Rs 73.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15708 shares in the past one month.

