Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Goldstone Technologies Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd and STL Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2020.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 24.91 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 41138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3303 shares in the past one month.

Goldstone Technologies Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 11.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4850 shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 32.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7999 shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd spurt 16.76% to Rs 168.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24248 shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd added 16.12% to Rs 10.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4009 shares in the past one month.

