PVR Ltd soars 3.89%, up for fifth straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1387.65, up 3.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.05% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.21% spurt in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1387.65, up 3.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 11651. The Sensex is at 39426.69, up 0.8%. PVR Ltd has risen around 22.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 25.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1640.7, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1368, up 3.64% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 8.05% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.21% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 244.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)