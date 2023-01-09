PVR opens 3 new multiplexes in Jaipur, Bengaluru and Gurugram

PVR is opening 3 new multiplexes in Jaipur, Bengaluru and Gurugram with a total count of 19 screens.

The opening of these cinemas are in accordance with the expansion strategy of the company to open over 100 screens in the current financial year.

Adding a new city to its national circuit, PVR marks its debut in Jaipur with the launch of its 8-screen multiplex, the largest in Rajasthan unveiling its fourth property while introducing premium screen formats like 4DX and LUXE for the first time in the state. The property located at Mall of Jaipur has a seating capacity of 944 audiences with plush recliners and best-in-class theatrical solutions including SP4K Laser projectors, Dolby Atmos audio and Next-Gen 3D technology.

Further expanding its footprints across the country, PVR announces the launch of its 13th property in Bengaluru and 17th property in the state of Karnataka with a 7-screen multiplex at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru at Bhartiya City with a seating capacity of 1343 audiences featuring premium screen formats including the 5th 4DX and 2nd P[XL] in Bengaluru.

PVR enhanced its screen portfolio in Gurugram with the launch of its 7 th property in the city and the 12th property in Haryana with Elan Town Centre, a 4-screen multiplex with a seating capacity of 561 audiences with last row recliners, SP4K Laser projectors, Dolby 7.1 audio and Next-Gen 3D technology.

