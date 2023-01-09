Mahindra & Mahindra launches new range of Thar

-
The new Thar range starts at an attractive price of Rs 9.99 Lakh, making it accessible to a wider customer base of SUV buyers and to those who have always aspired to own this iconic SUV. The Thar offers a highly unique driving and ownership experience, exemplifying the promise of 'Explore the Impossible.'
The 4WD variant now comes with an advanced electronic brake locking differential, which kicks in more aggressively.
Developed in collaboration with Bosch, it will allow off-road enthusiasts to tackle low traction situations with more ease. For those who still prefer the mechanical locking differential (MLD), this will be available as an option on the LX Diesel 4WD variants. The 4WD powertrain line-up remains unchanged. It is powered by the 2.0L mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine producing 150 bhp of power & 320 Nm of torque and the 2.2L mHawk 130 Diesel engine producing 130 bhp of power & 300 Nm of torque. These engines are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
