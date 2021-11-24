PVR slides over 9% in four sessions

PVR fell 1.79% to Rs 1574.80, extending losses for the fourth trading session.

Shares of PVR have fallen 9.44% in four sessions from a recent closing high of Rs 1,738.95 on 17 November 2021.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,838 on 8 November 2021. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 961 on 19 April 2021.

In the past one month, the stock has declined 3.25% as against 3.21% fall in the Sensex. It has jumped 22.82% in the past one year compared with 32.22% surge in the Sensex.

PVR is a world leader in the multiplex business. It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 153.27 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 184.06 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales soared 197.5% to Rs 120.32 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Rs 40.45 crore in Q2 September 2020.

