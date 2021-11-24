Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 47.24 points or 1.53% at 3134.56 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 5%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.94%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 3.41%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3.1%),NLC India Ltd (up 2.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.7%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.51%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.41%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.27%), and BF Utilities Ltd (up 2.09%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92.79 or 0.16% at 58757.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.25 points or 0.2% at 17538.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 317.37 points or 1.12% at 28767.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.79 points or 0.62% at 8947.43.

On BSE,2107 shares were trading in green, 622 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)