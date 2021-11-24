Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 45.26 points or 2.41% at 1920.12 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.95%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 4.63%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.35%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.69%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 1.56%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.44%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.42%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.33%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.06%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.6%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92.79 or 0.16% at 58757.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.25 points or 0.2% at 17538.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 317.37 points or 1.12% at 28767.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.79 points or 0.62% at 8947.43.

On BSE,2107 shares were trading in green, 622 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

