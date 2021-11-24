JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Oil and Gas shares rise

Zomato to dissolve step-down subsidiary in South Africa
Business Standard

MSTC jumps on bargain hunting

Capital Market 

MSTC rose 5.46% to Rs 364.30 on bargain hunting after a recent steep loss.

Shares of MSTC tumbled 7.51% in the past four sessions.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 542 on 19 October 2021. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 143.15 on 22 December 2020.

In the past one month, the stock has declined 19.89% as against 3.37% fall in the Sensex. It has jumped 143.10% in the past one year compared with 32% surge in the Sensex.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of MSTC declined 1.60% to Rs 28.30 crore on 8.72% rise in net sales to Rs 227.71 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

MSTC is a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, Government of India. It is one of the leading PSU entity engaged in providing e-commerce related services across diversified industry segment offering e-auction/e-sale, e-procurement services and development of customized software/solutions.

The Government of India has 64.75% share holding in MSTC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 24 2021. 10:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU