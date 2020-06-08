JUST IN
Volumes soar at Mahindra Logistics Ltd counter

Mahindra Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 5.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61092 shares

Star Cement Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 June 2020.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 5.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61092 shares. The stock gained 10.00% to Rs.322.40. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd recorded volume of 10.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.36% to Rs.88.25. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 2.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40446 shares. The stock rose 9.23% to Rs.695.00. Volumes stood at 51900 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd saw volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32723 shares. The stock increased 0.98% to Rs.1,113.90. Volumes stood at 17398 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd clocked volume of 150.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.23 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.62% to Rs.159.95. Volumes stood at 24.87 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 14:30 IST

