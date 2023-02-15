PVV Infra standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 777.50% to Rs 10.53 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra declined 61.90% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 777.50% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.531.201.8035.000.190.420.190.420.160.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)