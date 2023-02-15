PVV Infra standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 777.50% to Rs 10.53 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra declined 61.90% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 777.50% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.531.20 778 OPM %1.8035.00 -PBDT0.190.42 -55 PBT0.190.42 -55 NP0.160.42 -62

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:45 IST

