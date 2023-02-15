BMB Music & Magnetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreBMB Music & Magnetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.09 100 PBT0-0.09 100 NP0-0.09 100
