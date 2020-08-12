Qgo Finance standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1350.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 141.61% to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.080.72 50 3.601.49 142 OPM %70.3773.61 -69.1733.56 - PBDT0.190.30 -37 0.770.20 285 PBT0.180.29 -38 0.740.19 289 NP0.150.19 -21 0.580.04 1350

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 12:54 IST

