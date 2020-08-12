Qgo Finance standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1350.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 141.61% to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.080.723.601.4970.3773.6169.1733.560.190.300.770.200.180.290.740.190.150.190.580.04

