Qgo Finance standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Intellivate Capital Advisors standalone net profit declines 21.21% in the March 2020 quarter
Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 52.05% in the March 2020 quarter
Phillips Carbon Black standalone net profit declines 3.05% in the March 2020 quarter
Remi Sales & Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.54% in the March 2020 quarter
Yash Pakka standalone net profit declines 20.05% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Qgo Finance declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1350.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 141.61% to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.080.72 50 3.601.49 142 OPM %70.3773.61 -69.1733.56 - PBDT0.190.30 -37 0.770.20 285 PBT0.180.29 -38 0.740.19 289 NP0.150.19 -21 0.580.04 1350
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU