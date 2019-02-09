Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hybrid qubits solve key hurdle to quantum computing
Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 4.50% in the December 2018 quarter
Govt to launch initiative to boost intellectual property in defence sector: Top official
New theory for recording lowest temperatures developed
8K Miles moves police, Sebi against Quantum,Kumar Sharebrokers
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Quantum Digital Vision India reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU