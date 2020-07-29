JUST IN
Quess Corp consolidated net profit declines 37.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 2409.43 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp declined 37.69% to Rs 33.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 54.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 2409.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2395.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2409.432395.40 1 OPM %4.946.16 -PBDT88.65125.04 -29 PBT29.2367.09 -56 NP33.7754.20 -38

