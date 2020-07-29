Quess Corp consolidated net profit declines 37.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 2409.43 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp declined 37.69% to Rs 33.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 54.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 2409.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2395.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2409.432395.404.946.1688.65125.0429.2367.0933.7754.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)