Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 410.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.08% to Rs 637.27 croreNet Loss of Religare Enterprises reported to Rs 410.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 351.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.08% to Rs 637.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 526.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 932.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1287.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 2355.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2287.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales637.27526.32 21 2355.362287.06 3 OPM %-18.25-45.81 -0.33-31.56 - PBDT-403.12-396.80 -2 -799.27-1477.80 46 PBT-416.58-402.90 -3 -860.12-1503.53 43 NP-410.28-351.42 -17 -932.47-1287.17 28
