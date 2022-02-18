Quess Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
Ramco Industries Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Hitachi Energy India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2022.
Quess Corp Ltd soared 8.74% to Rs 652.05 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 33060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18079 shares in the past one month.
Ramco Industries Ltd spiked 6.68% to Rs 247.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5748 shares in the past one month.
Elgi Equipments Ltd surged 6.66% to Rs 400.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shankara Building Products Ltd exploded 5.18% to Rs 741.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83579 shares in the past one month.
Hitachi Energy India Ltd added 5.17% to Rs 3064.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8755 shares in the past one month.
