Elgi Equipments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Vakrangee Ltd and Aurum Proptech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2021.

Elgi Equipments Ltd surged 12.09% to Rs 258.3 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34164 shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank soared 11.34% to Rs 22.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India spiked 10.46% to Rs 22.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd exploded 10.42% to Rs 38.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 176.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

