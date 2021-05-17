Quick Heal hits 52-week high after robust Q4 results

Quick Heal Technologies jumped 13.14% to Rs 214.45 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 397% to Rs 39.73 crore on 63.9% jump in net sales to Rs 105.29 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 54.51 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 10.23 crore in Q4 FY20. The company's revenue from retail segment increased by 75.3% year on year to 95.6 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Revenue from Enterprise and Government segment grew by 42.3% to Rs 20.1 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

EBITDA stood sharply higher at Rs 53.77 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 7.58 crore posted in Q4 FY20. The company's EBITDA margins improved significantly to 51.07% in Q4 FY21 from 11.8% in Q4 FY20.

The company reported a 43.8% rise in net profit to Rs 107 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) as compared to Rs 74.41 crore posted in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue increased 16.4% year on year to Rs 333 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Dr. Kailash Katkar, MD & CEO of Quick Heal Technologies said, We are delighted to conclude FY21 on a high note. Our ongoing investments in building newer capabilities and strengthening of the leadership team, position us well to launch next generation solutions and build a solid foundation for the enterprise business. However, the new wave of pandemic has once again presented a challenging operating environment with lockdown in multiple states. As vaccination picks up momentum, we are hopeful that the situation will improve in due course of time.

Nitin Kulkarni, chief financial officer of the company said, We have delivered strong financial performance for the quarter and closed the year on a positive note. During the quarter, along with strong top line growth, we managed to significantly improved EBITDA margin due to our constant focus on improving the operation efficiencies. In line with our philosophy of constantly rewarding shareholders, during the last quarter we announced a buyback of equity shares which also fits with our robust capital allocation policy and should be EPS accretive. Our balance sheet remains strong with zero debt and cash and cash equivalents of Rs 480.9 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has announced a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share. The counter hit a 52-week high of Rs 227.45 in intraday today.

Quick Heal Technologies is one of the leading providers of IT security and data protection solutions with a strong footprint in India and an evolving global presence.

