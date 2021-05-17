Inox Leisure Ltd up for five straight sessions

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 294.45, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.29% in last one year as compared to a 68.38% gain in NIFTY and a 51.06% gain in the Nifty Media.

Inox Leisure Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 294.45, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 14856.4. The Sensex is at 49366.23, up 1.3%. Inox Leisure Ltd has added around 16.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1604.35, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

