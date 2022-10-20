Quick Heal Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.01% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Quick Heal Technologies consolidated net profit declines 29.26% in the March 2022 quarter
Quick Heal Technologies standalone net profit declines 34.96% in the March 2022 quarter
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Spurts 15.04%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 1.38%
Quick Heal Tech soars on buyback proposal
Information Technology shares edge higher
-
Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 100.94 croreNet profit of Quick Heal Technologies declined 36.01% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 100.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.94103.79 -3 OPM %28.1244.62 -PBDT33.7849.96 -32 PBT29.6445.80 -35 NP22.1634.63 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU