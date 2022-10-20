Quick Heal Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 100.94 crore

Net profit of Quick Heal Technologies declined 36.01% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 100.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.100.94103.7928.1244.6233.7849.9629.6445.8022.1634.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)