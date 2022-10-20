JUST IN
Quick Heal Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 100.94 crore

Net profit of Quick Heal Technologies declined 36.01% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 100.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.94103.79 -3 OPM %28.1244.62 -PBDT33.7849.96 -32 PBT29.6445.80 -35 NP22.1634.63 -36

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:14 IST

