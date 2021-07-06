Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 1.74%

Nifty Auto index ended down 1.74% at 10559.7 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Motors Ltd shed 8.44%, Ashok Leyland Ltd slipped 2.16% and Bosch Ltd dropped 2.15%.

The Nifty Auto index has soared 47.00% over last one year compared to the 46.96% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.26% and Nifty Bank index added 1.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.10% to close at 15818.25 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.04% to close at 52861.18 today.

