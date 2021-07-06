Indices hit day's high; realty stocks rally

Key indices extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in mid-morning trade. The Nifty marched towards the crucial 15,900 mark. Banks, realty and auto stocks were in demand while IT, FMCG and pharma shares declined.

At 11:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 156.93 points or 0.3% and traded at 53,036.93. The Nifty 50 index rose 55.5 points or 0.35% to 15,889.40.

The broader traded with gains. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.95% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.64%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1994 shares rose and 1062 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 184,106,914 with 3,983,705 global deaths.

India reported 464,357 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 403,281 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index gained 0.64% to 356.25. The index has added nearly 4% in two days.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 4.39%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.94%), Sobha (up 2.76%), Indiabulls Real Estate (up 2.48%) and Sunteck Realty (up 1.63%) and Godrej Properties (up 0.37%) were top gainers in realty space.

Stocks in Spotlight:

S H Kelkar and Company fell 3.17%.

The company recorded a consolidated sales of about Rs 355 crore, despite a challenging domestic macro-environment owing to lockdowns and restrictions. Client engagements and wins continued to remain at healthy levels across FMCG customers during the quarter. Following easing of restrictions and lockdowns from June 2021 onwards, S H Kelkar and Company (SHK) is witnessing recovery in demand and normalisation in consumer sentiments. Creative Flavours and Fragrances (CFF), the company's 100% wholly-owned subsidiary, delivered a healthy performance during the quarter on the back of improved demand and volume offtake in key markets. On a like-to-like basis, the revenues stood at Rs 277 crore.

NMDC lost 1.48%. The PSU mining company informed that the Government of India has oroposed to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares in the company (representing 4% of the total paid-up equity), with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares (representing 3.49% of the total paid-up equity) in case of oversubscription, via offer for sale, on July 6-7. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per share.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were trading higher on Tuesday. US markets were shut on Monday in observance of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ ministers called off oil output talks on Monday after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.

