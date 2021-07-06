Benchmarks turn range bound; breadth remains strong

The key barometers traded in a range in afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 177.08 points or 0.33% at 53,057.08. The Nifty 50 index gained 61.25 points or 0.39% at 15,895.60.

HDFC Bank (up 2.48%), Bajaj Finance (up 4.15%) and Ultratech Cement (up 3.64%) boosted the indices.

The broader market outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.90%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.62%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2,013 shares rose and 1,159 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 18,41,54,287 with 39,84,582 deaths. India reported 4,64,357 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,03,281 deaths while 2,97,52,294 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Gainers & Losers:

Shree Cements (up 2.69%), Tata Motors (up 2.50%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.03%) were major gainers in Nifty 50 index.

Tech Mahindra (down 1.74%), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (down 1.41%), Nestle India (down 1.13%), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) (down 0.92%) and Cipla (down 0.72%) were major losers in Nifty 50 index.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Goldiam International soared 13% after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Wednesday, 21 July 2021.

IDFC First Bank slipped 1.19%. The private sector bank's total customer deposits increased 35.53% to Rs 84,583 crore as on 30 June 2021 as against Rs 62,409 crore as on 30 June 2020. Sequentially, the bank's deposits have risen 2.25% as on 30 June 2021 from Rs 82,725 crore as on 31 March 2021. CASA deposits of the bank soared 97.73% to Rs 46,449 crore at the end of 30 June 2021 from Rs 23,491 crore on 30 June 2020. CASA ratio improved to 51.04% on 30 June 2021 from 33.74% in 30 June 2020. Average CASA ratio as of 30 June 2021 stood at 50.27% compared with 50.23% as of 31 March 2021 and 32% as of 30 June 2020. Depositors' Concentration (Rs <=5 crore) stood at 81.88% at the end of 30 June 2021 compared with 64.81% on 30 June 2020. Gross funded assets grew by 9.02% to Rs 1,13,434 crore as of 30 June 2021 from Rs 1,04,050 crore as of 30 June 2020.

Info Edge (India) fell 0.66%. The board of Info Edge (India) on 5 July 2021, approved acquisition of 100% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis of Axilly Labs (DoSelect) for an aggregate cash consideration of about Rs 21 crore. Bangalore-based DoSelect is engaged in the business of providing technical assessment services to its clients for recruitment and learning purposes. It delivers these services via its technical assessment platform 'doselect.com'. The company expects to complete the transaction on or before 31 July 2021.

Global Markets:

European shares fell across the board while most Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday, 6 July 2021. US markets were shut on Monday in observance of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ ministers called off oil output talks on Monday after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.

