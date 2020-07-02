Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.81%, NIFTY jumps 1.17%

Nifty Auto index closed up 2.81% at 6907.1 today. The index has gained 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd added 6.75%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 6.16% and Bosch Ltd gained 5.54%.

The Nifty Auto index has fallen 14.00% over last one year compared to the 11.45% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 2.65% and Nifty Services Sector index increased 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.17% to close at 10551.7 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.21% to close at 35843.7 today.

