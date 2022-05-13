Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.44%

Nifty Auto index ended up 2.44% at 10412.35 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Motors Ltd jumped 8.60%, MRF Ltd added 6.55% and Tube Investments of India Ltd gained 5.50%.

The Nifty Auto index has increased 4.00% over last one year compared to the 7.39% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 2.08% and Nifty FMCG index added 1.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.16% to close at 15782.15 while the SENSEX has declined 0.26% to close at 52793.62 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)