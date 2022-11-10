Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index registers a drop of 1.95%

Nifty Auto index closed down 1.95% at 13080.75 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tube Investments of India Ltd fell 5.32%, Tata Motors Ltd shed 4.84% and TVS Motor Company Ltd dropped 3.39%.

The Nifty Auto index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 0.06% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.28% and Nifty Commodities index is down 1.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.71% to close at 18028.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.69% to close at 60613.7 today.

