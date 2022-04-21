Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 2.23%, NIFTY jumps 1.49%

Nifty Auto index closed up 2.23% at 11090.55 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eicher Motors Ltd gained 4.52%, Escorts Ltd jumped 4.08% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 3.38%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 21.66% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index added 1.54% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.49% to close at 17392.6 while the SENSEX added 1.53% to close at 57911.68 today.

