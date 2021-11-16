Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 2.48%

Nifty Auto index closed up 2.48% at 11977.3 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 7.29%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 3.44% and Ashok Leyland Ltd shed 3.29%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 44.00% over last one year compared to the 40.84% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.14% and Nifty Energy index is down 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.61% to close at 17999.2 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.65% to close at 60322.37 today.

