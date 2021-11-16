Indices trade with modest losses; breadth strong

The equity benchmarks were trading with modest losses in morning trade. The Nifty was trading below the 18,100 mark. Auto stocks were in demand.
At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 193.88 points or 0.32% to 60,524.83. The Nifty 50 index lost 48.55 points or 0.27% to 18,060.90.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.39% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.65%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1811 shares rose and 1177 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
India's merchandise exports in October 2021 were $35.65 billion, as compared to $24.92 Billion in October 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 43.05%. Exports rose 5.5% on a month-on-month basis.
Imports in October 2021 were $55.37 billion, which is an increase of 62.51% in Dollar terms over the preceding year. Imports have fallen 1.8% sequentially.
India trade deficit fell marginally in October as exports rose and imports eased. Trade deficit stood at $19.73 billion, compared to $22.59 billion in September. In September, the monthly deficit was at an all-time high.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rose 0.99% to 11,803.60. The index had declined 0.16% to end at 11,687.65 yesterday.
Maruti Suzuki (up 2.50%), Tata Motors (up 2.24%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.19%), Bharat Forge (up 0.96%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.53%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.52%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.39%) advanced.
However, Ashok Leyland (up 3.19%) and Eicher Motors (down 0.55%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Tinplate Company of India rose 1.97% to Rs 316.25. The company's net profit surged 365.98% to Rs 74.93 crore on 80.38% rise in net sales to Rs 885.66 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Rajesh Exports jumped 5.52% to Rs 705.90. The company's consolidated net profit increased by 68.45% to Rs 291.43 crore on a 59.62% rise in revenues to Rs 41,245.12 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
