Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 2.93%

Nifty Auto index closed up 2.93% at 8094.6 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Forge Ltd gained 6.68%, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 4.28% and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd added 4.20%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 1.00% over last one year compared to the 3.00% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.09% and Nifty Consumption index added 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.28% to close at 11930.35 while the SENSEX added 0.31% to close at 40685.5 today.

